RCMP reminds public of Domestic Violence Help Line

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

News that Dean Penney has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Hillier- Penney, comes after the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

RCMP Inspector Tracy Edwards, details some resources available for anyone experiencing intimate partner violence in the province, reminding the public of the province-wide, toll free number (1-888-709-7090).

It will detect the region where the caller is located and immediately connect them with one of ten transitions houses that are part of the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.