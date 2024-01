RCMP on the Burin Peninsula are looking to locate a missing woman.

Krista Strang, aged 47, was last seen Monday in Grand Bank. She is five foot five inches tall and weighs 160 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen driving a silver 2011 Dodge Caravan with Ontario license plate CACW 417.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 709-279-3001.