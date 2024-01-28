RCMP NL welcomes new members as part of Experienced Police Officer Recruitment Program

As 2024 begins, RCMP NL welcomes four new experienced police officers. Through the Experienced Police Officer (EPO) recruitment program, these recruits came to the RCMP from other police organizations across Canada.

These new officers have been assigned to RCMP NL Detachments across the province: Constable Mitchell Mercer to Harbour Grace and Constable Darryl Pullen to Twillingate. Bay St. George and Grand Falls-Windsor also welcomed two new officers from the EPO recruitment program.

All four Constables have travelled to Saskatchewan, where they graduated from the world-class RCMP Training Academy.

If you are an experienced police officer looking for your next adventure, email Corporal Peter Gosse today at [email protected] for more information on the exciting opportunities available to you at RCMP NL.