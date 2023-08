A woman is dead following a vehicle, pedestrian collision in Botwood early this morning.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is now investigating the incident. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police received a report of the collision that occurred on Water Street in Botwood.

A woman in her seventies was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway. She died at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved as the investigation is ongoing.