Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating the theft of a dirt bike from a residential property in Heart’s Delight. The theft occurred sometime between 2:30-6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The dirt bike, a 2002 Yamaha XT 225, is a dual-purpose off-road vehicle and street bike. It is blue, white and black in color with NL licence plate MED534.

The investigation is continuing.