RCMP continues to ticket uninsured drivers

Three uninsured drivers are without their vehicles following traffic stops conducted this week by RCMP Traffic Services Central. Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle in Botwood. The 59-year-old driver was driving while suspended and without insurance.

Earlier that day, near the noon hour, police stopped a vehicle in Peterview having expired registration. The 73-year-old driver was also without insurance.

On Monday afternoon of March 25, police stopped a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Gander as the attached licence plate did not match the vehicle. The 56-year-old driver was suspended from driving, was without insurance and registration and was operating a vehicle with an improper licence plate attached.

All three vehicles were seized and impounded and each driver was ticketed for the appropriate violations of the Highway Traffic Act.