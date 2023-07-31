RCMP believe one or more people may be helping fugitive Tony Farrell evade arrest

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has announced a Regatta Eve Concert for Tuesday, Aug. 1. The lineup features School of Rock (5-5:45 p..m.); Old Contemporaries (6-7:15 p.m.) and Siochana (7:30-9 p.m.).

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the shores of Quidi Vidi on Regatta Eve to share in the excitement of the coming 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta,” says Royal St. John’s Committee President, Noelle Kennell- Thomas. “Being pond side on Regatta Eve has become a part of many rowers, vendors and spectators’ Regatta week tradition. Feeling the air of anticipation, sampling some of the delicious food truck offerings, and playful banter amongst friends as to whether the races will be a go or not, will be made all the more special this year with music from talented local artists. Many thanks to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting this exciting and fun community event,” Kennell-Thomas added.

Metrobus will operate its load and go service between Confederation Building and Dominion, Kings Bridge Road between 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. Accessible Metrobuses available.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is pleased to partner with Inclusion NL once again this year. Inclusion NL will provide the following services:

– Volunteer support available at Inclusion NL Tent

– Large Print version of Race Day schedule

– Toll Free Number to call with accessibility inquires: 1-844-517-1376

– Text Number to Contact: 709-697-3323

– Golf Cart transportation provided by Bally Haly Country Club available from Kings Bridge Road bus stop to Quidi Vidi Lake

The 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2 (weather permitting).