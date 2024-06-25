RCMP arrests U.S. fugitive in Carbonear

On Friday, police arrested United States fugitive Robert Andrew Land in Carbonear, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for Land by the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador earlier that day. The arrest warrant and subsequent arrest resulted from a request by the U.S. Marshalls Service to Canada.

Land is wanted in the United States for violation of probation conditions in relation to conviction on sexual offences involving a minor. He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador tomorrow.