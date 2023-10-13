News Weather

Rainfall Warning in effect for Southern, Central, and Western Newfoundland

Posted: October 14, 2023 6:25 am
By Eddie Sheerr


The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING through late Saturday for the following areas:

  • The Burin Peninsula
  • Connaigre
  • Burgeo – Ramea
  • Buchans and the Interior
  • Deer Lake – Humber Valley
  • Green Bay – White Bay
  • The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Current details: Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Total rainfall amounts differ per area and are as follows:

  • 40 to 60 mm:
    • Deer Lake – Humber Valley
    • Buchans and the Interior
    • Green Bay – White Bay
    • The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
  • 50 to 70 mm:
    • Burgeo – Ramea
  • 70 to 105 mm:
    • The Burin Peninsula
    • Connaigre

Time span: Through Saturday.

Remarks: Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Projected rainfall amounts between today (Friday) and Sunday (October 15, 2023).
Post Views: 216

Scroll to top