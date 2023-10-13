Rainfall Warning in effect for Southern, Central, and Western Newfoundland

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING through late Saturday for the following areas:

The Burin Peninsula

Connaigre

Burgeo – Ramea

Buchans and the Interior

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Green Bay – White Bay

The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Current details: Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Total rainfall amounts differ per area and are as follows:

40 to 60 mm: Deer Lake – Humber Valley Buchans and the Interior Green Bay – White Bay The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

50 to 70 mm: Burgeo – Ramea

70 to 105 mm: The Burin Peninsula Connaigre



Time span: Through Saturday.

Remarks: Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.