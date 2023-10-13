Rainfall Warning in effect for Southern, Central, and Western Newfoundland

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING through late Saturday for the following areas:
- The Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Buchans and the Interior
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Green Bay – White Bay
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
Current details: Rain, at times heavy, is expected.
Total rainfall amounts differ per area and are as follows:
- 40 to 60 mm:
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Buchans and the Interior
- Green Bay – White Bay
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- 50 to 70 mm:
- Burgeo – Ramea
- 70 to 105 mm:
- The Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
Time span: Through Saturday.
Remarks: Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.