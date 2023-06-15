Rain showers become less widespread on the Island today, the opposite holds true for Labrador

SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM FOR YOUR MORNING VIDEO FORECAST
Good Thursday morning! We are seeing rain showers across much of the Island this morning, except on the Avalon Peninsula for now. The rain showers will lift northward through the morning and will become less widespread this afternoon. The day will by no means be a washout on the Island. Expect highs to reach the lower to mid teens for most, with those in onshore flow stuck in single digits. There may even be a few widespread sunny breaks later. May being the optimal word there!
While the Island will see showers end, the opposite will hold true for the Big Land. Rain and showers become more widespread as the day goes in. In fact, northern areas will likely see wet snow mixing in with the rain at times. Especially from Hopedale thru Voisey’s Bay and into Nain. Temperatures will vary from the teens south to single digits north.
Rain will become more widespread across much of the Province tonight and that will linger in some areas, through the day on Friday. On the bright side… the weekend isn’t looking too bad at the moment.