Rain and snow linger into early Friday before the sunshine returns!

Rain, snow, and ice will continue overnight across eastern and northeastern Newfoundland. Most areas will see rain, but the area around Gander may remain mostly snow. As of 6:20 PM Thursday evening, roughly 10 cm of snow has fallen in Gander. Some other areas of the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas have also seen 5 to 10 cm. Most of this was observed inland, over higher terrain.

The eastern two-thirds of the Island will continue experiencing rain and snow overnight. On the Avalon, we will catch a break for a while, but the rain will move back in late tonight and Friday morning. Friday morning will see rain on the Avlaon and northeast coast. It will have ended elsewhere by then. Friday morning will not be nice in the Metro and on the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas with rain and high winds. Temperatures will also be near 0.

The weather will improve on Friday as sunshine returns from west to east during the day. The West Coast, South Coast, and Northern Peninsula will see a sunny day, as will Labrador. The sunshine will move eastward and arrive in eastern areas by late afternoon.

This will set us up for a nice Saturday on the Island. Labrador will see a bit of a mess on Saturday, with rain and snow on the way to the west. That will move into eastern Labrador on Sunday. The Island will also see some rain on Sunday.

