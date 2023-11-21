Quinlan Brothers begin salmon processing at Bay de Verde plant

Quinlan Brothers Ltd. and Grieg Seafood Newfoundland officially launched salmon processing at the Quinlan Bay de Verde plant Tuesday morning.

It marks the beginning of an international partnership between Quinlan and Grieg to process aquaculture salmon from Placentia Bay.

“With this new processing line, we have opportunities for employment and growth,” said Robin Quinlan, president of Quinlan Brothers Ltd. “Full, year-round employment in rural Newfoundland is no small feat. Processing aquaculture through Grieg Seafood Newfoundland provides us with improved stability and planning, to better support our employees and communities.”

Earlier this month, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland announced the harvest of a healthy first generation of salmon.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Quinlan Brothers Ltd. on the processing and packing of our salmon. It is exciting to finally be able to deliver fish grown in Placentia Bay to customers all over North America. I strongly believe that a growing industry of sustainable salmon farming will create jobs and value to the local communities in Newfoundland for many years to come,” said Knut Skeidsvoll, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood Newfoundland.

The Bay de Verde processing plant was fitted for salmon processing earlier this year. After a devastating fire in 2016, Quinlan’s facility was designed to ensure healthy workplaces and food safety.

The company says salmon processing will support year-round employment in the community.