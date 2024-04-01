Quieter but not totally quiet weather takes hold next few days

The weather across NL will be calmer for the next few days, when compared to late last week and the weekend, but it will not necessarily be calm. A damp, and energetic onshore flow will keep areas of light snow, flurries and showers on the go for much of the Island tonight and Tuesday. Much of Labrador will see periods of light snowfall. Only light amounts are expected.
A more robust piece of energy will rotate across the Island later Wednesday, and this will likely bring some accumulating snow to areas of central and eastern Newfoundland during the second half of the day and into early Thursday. Amounts in some areas may be in the 10 to 20 cm range, and that includes parts of the Avalon.
Beyond that, we get into a more tranquil pattern as the end of the week and the weekend approaches. However northeast winds look to remain in the forecast and sunshine for many may be hard to come by.
Tonight
Periods of light snow or showers across the Island. Lows of 0 to -1. Labrador will see scattered flurries, with lows of -1 for most, except -10 in the west. There will be some freezing on parts of the Labrador Coast, mainly between Norman Bay and Lodge Bay. A Freezing Drizzle Advisory is in effect for that area, for tonight.
Tuesday
Newfoundland will see scattered showers and/or flurries. Highs of 2 to 4. Winds from the north at 20-40 km/h.
Labrador will see a few flurries with highs of 1 to 4. Winds from the north or east as high as 30 km/h.
Wednesday
The Island will see a chance of flurries in the morning, with snow becoming likely in the afternoon for the Northern Penisula, Green Bay – White Bay Central, and eastern areas. That includes the Avalon. High on Wednesday will be 1 to 3.
Labrodar will see a few flurries Wednesday, with highs near 1.
Thursday
Newfoundland: A few flurries. Highs of 3 to 5.
Labrador: Sun and cloud. Highs of 0 to 2.
Friday
Newfoundland: Cloudy with flurries or showers. Highs of 3 to 5.
Labrador: Mostly cloudy. High of -1 to 2.
Saturday
Newfoundland: Mostly cloudy ith scattered flurries. Highs of 2 to 4.
Labrador: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 2.