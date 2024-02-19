Quiet weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday

We will get into quiet weather across much of the Province for the next couple of days. We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief… ahhhhhhh!
The next system moves in on Thursday and will bring a mix of snow, ice, and rain. For eastern Newfoundland, snow Thursday afternoon will change to freezing rain Thursday night and rain Friday morning before ending. Central will see snow develop late Thursday night and change to ice pellets or freezing rain Friday before ending as snow Friday afternoon or night. The West Coast will see primary snow from this system.
Beyond that, there is a chance of rain for much of the Island come the weekend, and looking ahead to next week, there may be a chance of a more widespread Provincial warm-up. I’ll track this throughout the week.