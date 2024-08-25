Quiet weather returns for Sunday

The weather across much of the province will be quiet during the second half of the weekend and into Tuesday of next week. The exception will be on the Avlaon and over eastern areas, where an area of low pressure may drive some showers or some rain on Tuesday. The next weather threat will be a cold front that may bring some showers to the Island Wednesday. That some front will bring some showers to Labrador Tuesday.
The cold front will bring a cool down to Labrador for the middle part of next week and the Island between Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drip into the teens for those couple of days before a return to 20s for the holiday weekend… or so it looks now.
The Forecast
The Newfoundland Outlook
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud across the Island. High temperatures reach the middle 20s.
Monday
Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the middle 20s.
Tuesday
There is a chance of showers for the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas. Sunny elsewhere. High temperatures in the lower to middle 20s.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High temperatures in the lower 20s.
The Labrador Outlook
Sunday
Sunny with a high in the upper teens to lower 20s
Monday
Sunny with high in the middle 20s.
Tuesday
Risk of showers in the west, otherwise sun and cloud. High temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high in the middle teens.