Hot and humid across the Island today

It will generally be a nice day across the Island portion of the province with a mix of sun and cloud expected. Along the south coast, there is some drizzle and fog anticipated. Highs will range from 25 to 30 with humidex values between 34 to 38. It will be a touch cooler on the Great Northern Peninsula with highs between 15 and 20.
There are heat warnings in effect for:
- Avalon Peninsula North
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Buchans and the interior
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gander and vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- St. John’s and vicinity
- Terra Nova
A mix of sun and cloud is expected across the Big Land today. Thanks to a northwest wind, temperatures across Labrador will range from 16 to 20 degrees.