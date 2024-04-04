Quiet Thursday ahead for the Province as we keep an eye on a low to the south

The weather across much of the Province on Thursday will be pretty quiet. There will be scattered showers and flurries for areas near the north-facing shores of the Island and near the coast in Labrador.
At the same time, a strong low near the coast of the northeastern United States and the Maritime Provinces will bring snow to New England and parts of NS, NB, and PEI. Yesterday it looked like that low was going to remain far enough south of our Province it wouldn’t have much of an impact on our weather. Today it is looking like the low may drift far enough north that some snow, or rain, will fall over much of the Island from later Friday into Saturday. At this time amounts do not look to be heavy, but could be significant in some areas. As of now it’s too soon to say which areas will see the most snow and how much will fall.
The Forecast
Newfoundland’s Outlook
Thursday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Highs range from 2 near north-facing shorelines to 7 inland and in the south. Winds from the north or east as 20 to 30 km/h.
Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy across the Island. There is a chance of snow late in the day for the West Coast, South Coast and Avalon Peninsula. Highs of 0 to 3.
Saturday: Chance of snow on the Avalon, South Coast, and parts of the West Coast. Highs of 1 to 3.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs of 3 to 5.
Monday: Chance of rain and snow for eastern Newfoundland. Cloudy and mostly cloudy to the west. Highs of 3 to 7.
Labrador’s Forecast
Thursday: Scattered flurries. Highs of -1 to 2.
Friday: A few flurries on the coast, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs of -1 to 2.
Saturday: Sun and cloud. Highs near 0.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 0.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 0.