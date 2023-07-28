Qalipu First Nation holding public health care consultations

Doug Snelgrove has been granted bail as he awaits the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on his appeal application.

NL Court of Appeal Justice Frances Knickle rendered her decision on bail Friday afternoon.

Due to technical difficulties with video link, he’s participating in proceedings via telephone from Dorcester Penitentiary in New Brunswick. Snelgrove’s criminal case has been ongoing since 2015.

In 2014, he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. After several court appearances and three trials, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.

Snelgrove’s appeal was denied by the NL Court of Appeal earlier this year in a unanimous decision, but he’s asked the country’s top court to consider allowing his appeal. Of the 800 such appeal applications the Supreme Court of Canada receives annually, it approves about 80.