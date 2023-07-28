Qalipu First Nation holding public health care consultations

With many people in this province facing barriers in getting access to health care, the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation is holding public consultations to get a better understanding of where its members are finding inefficiencies in the system.
NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more.
You Might also like
-
Douglas Snelgrove granted bail while awaiting Supreme Court of Canada decision on appealBy Rosie Mullaley — 6 hours ago
Doug Snelgrove has been granted bail as he awaits the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on his appeal application.
NL Court of Appeal Justice Frances Knickle rendered her decision on bail Friday afternoon.
Due to technical difficulties with video link, he’s participating in proceedings via telephone from Dorcester Penitentiary in New Brunswick. Snelgrove’s criminal case has been ongoing since 2015.
In 2014, he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. After several court appearances and three trials, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.
Snelgrove’s appeal was denied by the NL Court of Appeal earlier this year in a unanimous decision, but he’s asked the country’s top court to consider allowing his appeal. Of the 800 such appeal applications the Supreme Court of Canada receives annually, it approves about 80.Post Views: 120
-
Seamus O’Regan discusses added responsibilities following cabinet shuffleBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
Liberal cabinet minister Seamus O’Regan took on added responsibilities in this week’s shuffle, adding seniors to his department of labour.
Today he spoke about his new role, and the increasing attention this province is getting from the conservatives.
NTV’s Ben Cleary has more.Post Views: 0
-
Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra unveils line up for 2023-24 seasonBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
The Newfoundland and Labrador Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its line up of talent for the 2023-24 season.
It will kick off the final full season of concerts under the baton of maestro Marc David, will be leaving next season after 30 years.Post Views: 0