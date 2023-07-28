Health News

Qalipu First Nation holding public health care consultations

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 28, 2023 at 3:59 pm
With many people in this province facing barriers in getting access to health care, the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation is holding public consultations to get a better understanding of where its members are finding inefficiencies in the system.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more.

