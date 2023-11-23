Purple Ribbon Flag Raising Event to be Held at Confederation Building

Today there will be a flag-raising event at the Confederation Building to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, also known as the Purple Ribbon Campaign.

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons will host the event.

The event will take place in the main lobby of the Confederation Building, East Block at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Parsons will be joined by violence prevention advocates Debbie Hibbs, Lisa Lake, and Gemma Hickey. Attendees to the event are encouraged to bring brightly coloured flowers in memory of those who have lost their lives or who have been impacted by gender-based violence.