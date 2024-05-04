Public Vigilance Encouraged as Forest Fire Season Set to begin

The 2024 forest fire season for the province began May 1 for the island portion of the province, while May 15 is the beginning of forest fire season in Labrador, with both remaining in effect until Sept. 30.

The public is reminded a permit to burn must be obtained from a provincial forest management district office to burn vegetation, wood and paper products during forest fire season. A permit is not required for backyard fires, recreational campfires and boil-ups on forest land, or within 300 metres of forest land, on condition the fire is prepared in accordance with strict Provincial Forest Fire Regulations.

Anyone planning outdoor fires should first check the provincial online forest fire hazard rating maps to determine the level of forest fire risk. Fire hazard maps can be viewed at the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture website and are updated daily. To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).