Public Health makes changes to COVID-19 Dashboard and public reporting

Public Health has made updates to the COVID-19 Dashboard. Changes include an update to how deaths are reported, which will provide clarity on when the reported deaths occurred, and a new graph will help the public understand trends in COVID-1- related deaths over the past year.
Public Health will also be changing the frequency in which it issues public reporting of COVID-19 trends in the province to the last Wednesday of each month by 3:00 p.m. After this week’s reporting, monthly reporting on the COVID-19 dashboard will begin on Wednesday, July 26.
According to a release, Public Health says “while the COVID-19 situation has improved locally and internationally, Public Health would like to remind the public to keep informed on COVID-19 news and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations.”