Public Health makes changes to COVID-19 Dashboard and public reporting

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been found not guilty of all charges.

In a written decision recently released by the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, Christopher Wiseman was acquitted of eight charges. They include sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, uttering threats and breaching court orders.

They stemmed from an incident that was said to have happened in February 2020, when the teen said Wiseman sexually assaulted her.

However, following a five-day trial earlier this year, Justice Sandra Chaytor concluded there were several inconsistencies in the teen’s evidence regarding the time line of events and that there were omissions of details in what she told police and the court.

The judge said there were inaccuracies in what the girl said and that, at times, her testimony was disingenuous, all of which affected her reliability.

Chaytor also found fault with the RNC’s investigation, calling it inadequate.

She pointed out that officers didn’t obtain a DNA sample from Wiseman or the teenager. She said they also did not take photos at the scene and didn’t pursue the teen’s claim that she had video on her phone regarding the alleged assault.

Chaytor said when dealing with such a serious crime as sexual assault on a child, ‘it’s not reasonable to leave obvious investigative stones unturned when the stakes are so high.”

In the end, the judge said while she believed something “probably happened,” there wasn’t enough reliable evidence to prove it and, as a result, she was left with reasonable doubt.