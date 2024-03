The province is launching a consultation process for the configuration of a new school in Kenmount Terrace in St. John’s. In September, the provincial government announced a site selection for the new school. The public is invited to provide feedback through engageNL.ca until midnight on March 31, on the appropriate grades to attend the new school that will best meet the needs of the area.

This will include an online questionnaire and the option of providing a written submission.