Provincial Pools to Close for Regular Maintenance

The provincially-operated pools in Gander and Corner Brook will close to the public for their regular annual maintenance on the following dates:

Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre Swimming Pool, Gander: end of day today, Thursday, Aug. 22. However, please be aware that the Provincial Swim Meet will continue as scheduled from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25.

Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre Swimming Pool: end of day Friday, August 30.

An update will be provided when the maintenance is complete and the pools can reopen. Pool staff will be in contact with regular rental groups when the pool re-openings have been confirmed.