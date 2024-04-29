Provincial Government Invites Applications for Accessibility Grants

The province is now accepting applications for the 2024-25 Accessibility Grants.

$325,000 has been allocated through the provincial budget for Accessibility Grants.

There are two separate funding streams. The first will provide up to $15,000 for applicable small to medium projects to improve accessibility in organizations and municipalities.

The second stream provides up to $25,000 for applicable medium to large accessibility projects with a focus on implementing innovative solutions to improve accessibility.

The deadline for applications for the Accessibility Grants is May 31.