Provincial Government Encouraging Residents to Register for the Personal Health Record

The Department of Health and Community Services is reminding residents to register for access to their personal health record through MyGovNL.

The service is available to people 16 years of age and older.

The personal health record is an online service that allows residents to view their health information. Information such as laboratory results, dispensed medications, radiology reports, and allergies will be available.

Residents must register for Personal Health Record on MyGovNL to access their health information. For enhanced security, registrants will receive a personal identification number via regular mail within two weeks to complete the registration process. This activation code is required for the first time you log in to your personal health record.

You will need to have a government-issued photo identification card and your MCP connected through MyGovNL as well as an email address.