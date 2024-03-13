Provincial Government Congratulates Winners and Organizers for Successful Cain’s Quest 2024

The Provincial Government is extending congratulations to the winners, competitors, organizers and supporters of the 2024 Cain’s Quest Snowmobile Endurance Race.

In first place were Randy Malleck and Sebastien Malleck of Sheshatshiu, Team 99, of the Saga Boys Vikings. Spencer Robinson and Kevin Willmott of Labrador City, Team 73, of PWR Sports came in second place. In third place was Eric Newhook and Daniel Newhook of Labrador City, Team 79, of Bay Marine Racing.

The race began on March 3 in Labrador City with 31 teams leaving the start line. The race covered more than 3,100 km throughout the western, central and northern areas of Labrador. Fourteen teams completed the race.