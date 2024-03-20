Provincial Budget postponed as fish harvesters protest continues

The provincial budget has been postponed as protesting fish harvesters continue to block the entrances to Confederation Building.

In a release the Province said, “The Provincial Government is advising that the delivery of Budget 2024 has been delayed due to an unsafe environment in which fish harvesters are preventing public service employees from entering the Confederation Building Complex. Presently, the conditions are unsafe for employees and visitors to the complex, and there is a threat of violence.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Siobhan Coady was set to deliver the budget speech at 2 p.m. She was also scheduled to hold a media briefing this morning, but journalists have not been able to get inside the building. There is no word yet on when the budget will be rescheduled.

