Province to create all-party committee to address substance use and addictions

With a continued public outcry to address the drug dependency and mental health issues in this province, government announced today the creation of an all-party committee on substance use and addictions.

Health and Community Services Minister Tom Osborne made the announcement this afternoon at a news conference at the Confederation Building in St. John’s. He was joined by Jeff Bourne, executive director of U-Turn addiction drop-in centre and Gerard Yetman, executive director of the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The committee is being formed in response to the growing need for prevention, early intervention, treatment and support for those living with mental health, substance use and addiction issues. The committee’s emphasis will be on youth and young adults.

The committee will also delve into the interrelationship between these issues and other social determinants of health, such as housing, poverty and education.

Osborne said the committee will play an integral role in future programs and services government provinces for mental health and substance use. He said consultations with individuals and families with lived and living experience, community partners and experts in child and youth services, education, health services, housing and justice will be key in the delivery of effective mental health care delivery and services integration throughout the province.