Province seeks new supplier after terminating contract for tomb of the unknown soldier

Ocean Floor Granite, from Central Newfoundland, was given the go ahead last year to design and build the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to be installed at the National War Memorial in St. John’s this coming July.

But tonight, owner Mark Brace is learning that his contract has been terminated and government is looking for another company to finish the work before deadline.

Mark Brace says government inspectors shut him down because he did not have electrical service at his remote building at Jumper’s Brook. He had been using a generator. He feels the move was unfair, since government knew his circumstances at the time they awarded the contract.