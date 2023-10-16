Province requesting quotes to repair provincially-owned vacant housing units

The province, through Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, has issued a request for quotes to repair provincially-owned vacant housing units with $3 million in additional funding. That money brings the total amount allocated for the repairs to $6 to repair approximately 143 vacant units. This is in addition to $15 million invested since 2021 to repair over 2,000 provincially-owned homes throughout the province. The province says the current expansion includes 165 emergency shelter beds, 76 supportive housing units and 12 second-stage housing units and shelter beds for women, all of which are either completed or underway.