Province renews funding for Eye See Eye Program

The province is working with the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Optometrists to continue administration of the organization’s Eye See Eye Learn Program, allocating $150,000 to make the program accessible for children attending Kindergarten in the upcoming school year.

The Eye See Eye Learn Program, which first launched in December 2020, is designed to enable children to overcome potential barriers to eye exams. Under this program, children attending Kindergarten in September 2023 are eligible for financial support towards a comprehensive eye examination from an optometrist and eyeglasses.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Optometrists delivers the program in cooperation with participating optometrists, funding provided by the Department of Health and Community Services, and eyeglasses donated by the Essilor Vision Foundation Canada.

Currently, there are 63 Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Optometrists members practicing in the province, increasing coverage and allowing more patients to be seen in a timely manner.

Between April 2023 and March 2023, 892 students have had a full comprehensive eye exam under the program.