Province extends deadline to register tourist accommodations

The deadline to register tourist accommodations with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation has been extended from March 31 to June 30.

Last April the provincial government introduced the new Tourist Accommodations Act and Regulations.

To date, 2,200 accommodations have been registered. This deadline extension will provide additional time to process these registrations and update the various partner platforms.

Registration is a one-time, cost-free process.

The Tourist Accommodations Act requires all tourist accommodations to comply with applicable municipal and provincial regulations, including the requirement for fire inspections and taxation.