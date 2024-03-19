Projects Announced for the 2024-25 Multi-Year Roads Plan

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott will provide more informtion on the Roads Plan today. He will be joined by Jim Organ, the Executive Director of the Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Over the next two years, more than $250 million has been announced for highway construction projects. This investment is part of the $1.4 billion in improvements to provincial roads and highways announced last year.

The Roads Plan outlines a list of highway construction projects planned for the 2024-25 highway construction season and a partial list of projects planned for 2025-26, which will be updated in early 2025.

Some tenders have been issued for road construction work to begin this construction season. The department will continue issuing tenders throughout the next few months in preparation for the upcoming construction season.

