Progress being made on temporary shutdown of QNS & L railway supporting IOC Labrador mine

Rio Tinto says progress is being made on resuming operations at the IOC Mine in Labrador West. The railway servicing the mine was shut down two weeks ago because of wildfires in Quebec. Today, a spokesperson for Rio Tinto said the teams have made progress on repairs and built temporary infrastructure, allowing ore transportation to resume on the Quebec North Shore & Labrador railway at a reduced rate. Operations however will remain idle at the mine in Labrador City until June 20th for a scheduled maintenance shut down.