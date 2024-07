Today, there will be a pride event in Harbour Grace.

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons and Mayor of Harbour Grace Don Coombs will celebrate Pride in Harbour Grace.

There will be a flag raising at S.W. Moores Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. followed by a barbeque, lawn games and live entertainment at the Splash Centre at 1:30 p.m.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings will be there.