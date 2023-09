Premier Andrew Furey will be in Labrador City today for an announcement related to medical transportation.

Furey will be joined by the Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Lisa Dempster and the Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs for PAL Airlines Joseph Galimberti.

The announcement will take place at 12:00 p.m. at the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City.