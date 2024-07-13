Premier Furey to Provide Update on the Fire in Labrador West; NTV WILL CARRY PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE

Premier Andrew Furey will be available virtually to the media today at 12:00 p.m (ADT) to provide an update on the fire in Labrador West.

Premier Furey will be joined by the Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs, Perry Trimper, MHA for Lake Melville, as well as Jamie Chippett, Deputy Minister, Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture, and Blair Adams, Assistant Deputy Minister, Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture.

The availability will be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook page and YouTube. NTV will also carry the press conference live.