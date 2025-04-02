Poor driving conditions persist across Labrador

Roads across the Island are bare and wet for most areas except on the Great Northern Peninsula, where roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches.

Roads across Labrador are snow-covered with icy patches, drifting snow, and areas of poor visibility. The road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to severe weather. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule. Several ferries were out of service on Tuesday.

In Gander, SunWing Flight 4354 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Deer Lake.