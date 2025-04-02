Lane Closure on portion of Pitts Memorial Drive

Starting today, work is resuming on the Cloverleaf Overpass where Pitts Memorial Drive travels over the Trans-Canada Highway.

The westbound lane of Route 2, from Pitts Memorial heading to Conception Bay South, will be reduced to one lane.

The lane closure is part of a bridge rehabilitation project necessary to facilitate repairs on the structure and is expected to be ongoing until October.

There will be no impacts on the traffic travelling eastbound or travelling eastbound onto the Outer Ring Road.