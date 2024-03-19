Premier Furey to Make Pre-Budget Announcement

The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, will make a pre-budget announcement related to well-being and sport this afternoon (Tuesday, March 19).

The province is preparing for the Canada Summer Games which will be hosted in the capital city in 2025.

Premier Furey will be joined at the announcement by the Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation; Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Deputy Minister of Health Transformation; and, Rod Snow, Executive Director of the NL Sports Centre.

We will have more on this tonight during the NTV Evening Newshour.