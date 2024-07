NL Hydro is advising Labrador City customers of a planned power outage on Tuesday night.

There will be a 15 minute power outage at 6:00PM this evening for some customers in Labrador City, as NL Hydro returns all customers to the power supply from Churchill Falls.

The evacuation order for the Town of Churchill Falls remains in effect today. NL Hydro says they are working in close collaboration with Forestry and are taking their guidance as to when it may be safe for people to return.

