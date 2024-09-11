There is currently a power outage at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s. The complex is currently operating on back-up power.

The internal power outage was caused by a loss of power from Newfoundland Power.

Although power has been restored in the area, internal power at the Health Sciences Centre is still being restored. Contingency plans are in place to ensure the continued delivery of emergency care.

The power outage is expected to impact the availability of some health-care services at the Health Sciences Centre.