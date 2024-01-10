Pouch Cove man charged after car plunged into ocean back in court

A Pouch Cove man arrested after a vehicle with five people inside plunged in the ocean a few months ago was back in provincial court in St. John’s today.

Raymond O’Keefe, 21, was taken into custody Nov. 11, 2023, when a car was reportedly forced into the ocean off Pouch Cove. The five people inside made it to shore and were treated by paramedics.

O’Keefe faces a dozen charges — five counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, and single counts of dangerous driving and failing to stay at the scene of a crime.

He was freed on bail days after his arrest. He’s banned from driving and was ordered to have no contact with the complainants.

His case was set over to next month as lawyers await disclosure from the RNC.