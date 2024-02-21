Poor driving conditions on parts of the Avalon and Burin

The road from Placentia to North Harbour is closed due to drifting snow. Travel is not recommended from Grand Bank to Lord’s Cove. Elsewhere on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula, roads are mostly snow-covered.

Across western Newfoundland, roads are partly snow-covered. On the Northern Peninsula, roads are mostly bare. In central, roads are mostly bare with drifting in some areas.

Good visibility is reported across Labrador with partly snow-covered roads with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic is on schedule. Both the MV Flanders and MV Kamutik W are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 230 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 923 and 927 are delayed. There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.