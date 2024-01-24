Poor driving conditions in some areas and several ferry delays

Roads across most of Newfoundland are partly snow-covered. Travel is not recommended from Corner Brook to Gallants, Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm, Gambo to New Wes Valley and Carmanville to New Wes Valley due to poor visibility. Poor visibility is also reported from Deer Lake to Wiltondale.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates changes to crossings tonight and tomorrow morning. The MV Legionnaire is out of service due to high winds and sea conditions. The MV Kamutik W is also out of service and the MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.