Premier Wakeham to host New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers

News, Politics

Premier Tony Wakeham will host New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers at the 46th annual conference in St. John’s on Monday, Nov. 17.

Wakeham will be joined by co-chair Vermont Governor Phil Scott, along with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz, Nova Scotia Minister of Growth and Development Colton LeBlanc, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy Christine Fréchette, Massachusetts Commissioner of the Department of Energy Resources Elizabeth Mahony, Connecticut Commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Katie Dykes, and Maine Acting Commissioner of the Department of Energy Resources Dan Burgess.

New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers promote regional cooperation by building networks, undertaking collective action, engaging in shared projects, conducting research, and raising public awareness of mutual interests. Jurisdictions include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Québec.

