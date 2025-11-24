NEWS

Premier Tony Wakeham to deliver state-of-the-province address at Board of Trade Tuesday

The St. John’s Board of Trade will host Premier Tony Wakeham for his first State of the Province Address tomorrow.

Premier Wakeham is expected to outline his vision for Newfoundland and Labrador, highlight key priorities for the coming years, and discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the province’s future, including issues affecting the business community.

The event will take place at the JAG Soundhouse at 12:30. NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary will have a full report.

