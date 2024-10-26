Police urge caution after needle found in Halloween event treat

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Bay Roberts took to social media on Saturday evening to caution parents after a needle was found in a treat following a Halloween event in the community.

In posts made on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), Bay Roberts RCMP state that a needle was found in a treat following a Trunk-or-Treat event at the A&W restaurant in the community. Parents are asked to check all treats acquired at the event. A photo of the treat with embedded needle was attached to the social media posts.

This warning from police comes just a few days after North River Recreation urged parents to dispose of treats acquired at a Trunk or Treat event in the town of North River. The post was encouraged by staff at the Janeway after a child was admitted to the Janeway following the event in North River.

Police have not made any connection between the two incidents.

