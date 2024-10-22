Child admitted to Janeway following Trunk or Treat in North River

North River Recreation has posted on Facebook that a child who attended their annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday evening, was admitted to the Janeway after experiencing a rapid onset of concerning symptoms.

Confusion, loss of physical feeling, touch and grip were reported. No loss of sight was reported, and the organization says they have been informed that the child will be okay.

The group is asking parents to dispose of all treats obtained from the Trunk or Treat in North River immediately.

The organization says they have no reason to believe that foul play was involved by anyone who provided treats at the event. They say they will be working with the Janeway and health officials to track the candy back to the stores where they were purchased and anything else required.