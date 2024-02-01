Police seize vehicle and tickets driver for multiple infractions

Gander RCMP ticketed and seized the vehicle of a driver who, when pulled over during a routine traffic stop, was unable to produce any of the required documents for operating a vehicle.

Just after midnight on January 27, police observed a vehicle with a burned-out headlight travelling over the speed limit on the TCH near Appleton. Gander RCMP conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver was unlicensed, uninsured and the vehicle was not registered.

The driver was issued multiple tickets for the infractions of operating a vehicle without valid insurance and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. The vehicle was seized and impounded.